Former Texas A&M Punter Shane Lechler listed as one the best late round NFL Draft picks

Texas A&M has achieved their well-known status at “Punter U” for over two decades now, producing some of the best at the position year after year, and while current New York Jets’ punter Braden Mann is the most recent success story to leave the program in record fashion, former Aggies punter Shane Lechler set the standard or more way than one.

On Wednesday, ESPN released an article detailing the best late-round draft picks in every Power 5 program’s history, and for Texas A&M, Shane Lechler, who was drafted in the 5th round with the 142nd pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, edged out current Dallas Cowboys starting safety Donovan Wilson, who was a 6th round pick, and former Texas A&M/ Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver/return specialist Dante Hall, who was a 5th round pick. According to ESPN writer Alex Scarborough, Lechler’s Hall of Fame career with the then Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans what just too impressive to avoid recognition.

“It’s tempting to claim Dante Hall here. He made two Pro Bowls and played in the NFL for nine seasons. Lechler, on the other hand, made seven Pro Bowls, was a nine-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2000s and the 2010s. So don’t give me the whole “but he’s a punter” criticism. He had an incredible career.”

From 1996-1999, Lechler recorded 11,977 punting yards on 268 punts, for an average of 44.7 yards per punt in 48 total games, which still stands as the NCAA record career average. During his senior season, he averaged 46.5 yards per punt and was named an AP First Team All-American, which stands as second in the NCAA record book behind his 1997 sophomore season 47.0-yard average.

After being drafted by the Oakland Raiders, now the Las Vegas Raiders, Lechler spent 13 seasons with the Franchise, leading the league in punt yards in three seasons, and punt yard average in five seasons, including an incredible 51.0-yard average during the 2009 campaign. Lechler would leave the Raiders and sign a three-year deal with the Houston Texans at the beginning of the 2013 season, where his career continued to produce results year after year, and after retiring after the 2017 season, Lechler’s 47.6 punt-yard average still stands as an NFL Record. What a career for one of the best players to ever kick a football at any level.

