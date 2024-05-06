Former Texas A&M OL Colton Thomasson has found a new home

This offseason, over 20 players entered the transfer portal. Still, just like former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher's final offseason in 2023, most of the transfers were either backups or first/second-year players looking for more playing time next season, including sophomore offensive tackle Colton Thomasson.

Thomasson, a promising four-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class, stood out with his impressive physical attributes-standing at 6-8 and weighing nearly 300 pounds. Hailing from Spring Branch, Texas, he was expected to make a significant impact in College Station. However, with the departure of Jimbo Fisher and the arrival of the new Mike Elko regime, Thomasson decided to explore other opportunities, entering the transfer portal last week.

Looking to stay close to home in the Lone Star State, it has been announced that Colton is headed to Baylor for the 2024 season. Bears head coach Dave Aranda needs improvement in the trenches, especially at the tackle position.

We wish Colton all the best in his new football journey at Baylor for the 2024 season! We're excited to see how he will contribute to the Bears under the guidance of head coach Dave Aranda.

