Former Texas A&M OL Bryce Foster has found his new team for the 2024 season

Another Jimbo Fisher-era player has found a new home for the 2024 college football season. Former Texas A&M starting center Bryce Foster is reportedly headed to Kansas to join the Jayhawks in the Big 12 conference under head coach Lance Leipold.

This offseason, new head coach Mike Elko, like most new coaching regimes, looked over years of film at every position group, noting that Foster, who had started at center for the program since his freshman season during the 2021 campaign.

As a high-four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, Foster was a versatile athlete with elite blocking traits on film, while his impressive athleticism has shown up in the shot put competition, recently earning a gold medal in his last competition. However, after it was announced that former Utah center Koliu'u Faaiu was transferring to Texas A&M, a potential change became more realistic.

Joining several other players, Foster was ultimately cut from the team in a surprising move to some, but let's be clear: This young man is still very talented but may need a positional change.

On paper, the Jayhawks' starting offensive line is littered with juniors and seniors. Foster obviously adds depth at center and potentially guard, but he could compete for a starting spot this fall if he improves from his issues during the 2023 season, where he started 12 games at center.

