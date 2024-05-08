Former Texas A&M starting center Bryce Foster's career with the Aggies came to what many would consider an unsatisfying end. The three-year starter was cut from the team before officially entering the transfer portal late last month.

Surprising to some, new head coach Mike Elko and his staff were well aware of Foster's struggles over the last two years. His injury history and consistent absence during the spring practice period presented a host of red flags that ultimately resulted in the separation.

As a high-four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, Foster was a versatile athlete with elite blocking traits on film, while his impressive athleticism has shown up in the shot put competition, recently earning a gold medal in his last competition. However, after it was announced that former Utah center Koliu'u Faaiu was transferring to Texas A&M, a potential change became more realistic.

https://twitter.com/mzenitz/status/1787494981361373680?s=61&t=ud1Lm6yD-FiHfBkGIC5yAQ

So, where could Foster end up? This week, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that the veteran had visited USC last weekend, as Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is looking for more experience in the trenches ahead of the 2024 season. While the redshirt senior center, Jonah Monheim, is likely to keep his position, Foster could see a change to guard if he chose USC.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Former Texas A&M OL Bryce Foster is linked to a new program