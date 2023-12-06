Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Remington Strickland offered by USC

Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Remington Strickland announced his portal entry last week. He has announced an offer from USC as he navigates his way through the portal.

Strickland was a three-star recruit from Fort Bend Christian Academy via Sugar Land (Texas) who was ranked as the No. 413 recruit, the No. 27 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 59 player in Texas.

Strickland played in a total of nine games with zero starts. Playing at both center and guard in his last two seasons, progress was made in the offseason. However, he was passed up by several younger players in the process. Remington Strickland has two years of eligibility remaining.

USC, Houston, Illinois, Cal, Arizona State, Tennessee, Boston College, Vanderbilt, SMU and others are among the early offers for Strickland since entering the portal.

No one has to explain the value of beefing up the offensive line for USC. In terms of both quality and depth, the Trojans need to be a lot better in 2024 than they were in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire