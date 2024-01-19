Former Texas A&M and Michigan State DL Tunmise Adeleye commits to Texas State in portal

A former Texas A&M football player who departed from the program after the 2022 season is returning to the Lone Star State via the NCAA Transfer Portal to play at another university.

Junior defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye recently transferred from Michigan State to Texas State. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound pass rusher graduated in 2021 from Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. He was rated a 5-star recruit by Rivals and a 4-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.

Big time athlete coming back home 🏡 Tunmise Adeleye | Defensive Lineman#EatEmUp #TakeBackTexas pic.twitter.com/qUKX1kNtq0 — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) January 18, 2024

Adeleye redshirted in College Station during his true freshman season. As a sophomore, he started in the first two games of the campaign and played in three total contests for the Aggies and former coach Jimbo Fisher.

On Sept. 3, 2022, Adeleye made his collegiate debut against Sam Houston, recording 1 tackle. He tallied 5 tackles (4 solo) and 3 quarterback hits the following week versus Appalachian State. Adeleye also made an appearance on Oct. 22 at South Carolina.

Adeleye played in six games for the Spartans during the 2023 season. He racked up 9 tackles (4 solo), 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility remaining.

