Former Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper signs his rookie contract with the Packers

jarrett johnson
·1 min read
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper runs through drills during rookie minicamp Friday at the Don Hutson Center.
According to the organization, former Texas A&M All-American linebacker and 2024 2nd-round pick Edgerrin Cooper signed his rookie contract with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Cooper's contract is a four-year deal worth up to 8.6 million, along with a 3 million signing bonus. He will have a chance to compete for a starting spot early, as the Packers are looking for someone to play alongside Quay Walker. In his final season at Texas A&M, Cooper emerged as one of the top defensive players in college football and was ranked as a top-five linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cooper's impressive stats from last season, including 84 tackles, 17 TFLs, and eight sacks, and his projection as a first-round pick, speak volumes about his potential. His unique combination of speed and size makes him an exciting addition to the Packers through the off-season and prepares for the roster. As prepares to earn a spot on the game-day roster, we extend our warmest wishes to Cooper. We're rooting for his success and can't wait to see him shine in the NFL.

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1793733963560689852

