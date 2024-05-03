Playing hard and hustling without being asked are two of the hallmarks you look for in any athlete. Sometimes, just outworking the "talent" can take you further than a good jump shot. When it comes to Alex Caruso, defense is his middle name.

It's been his calling card his whole career, allowing him to have a long NBA career and be recognized as one of the better defenders in the league. All his hard work was acknowledged by the NBA on May 2 when he was awarded the 2023-24 Hustle Award.

The NBA Hustle Award honors players who make the effort plays that don’t often appear in the traditional box score but impact winning on a nightly basis.

The former All-Defensive first-teamer is in the top ten of a number of the "Hustle Stats and Rankings" which you can find here. Aggie faithful are not surprised to see him take home his honor, as his time in College Station was full of intense defensive and unwavering leadership.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1786064612699295847

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Former Texas A&M guard Alex Caruso wins NBA Hustle award