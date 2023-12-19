Former Texas A&M DL LT Overton has found his new home for the 2024 season

It’s official: Former 2022 five-star and Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, is, according to On3’s Chad Simmons, headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, committing to head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Hailing from Alpharetta, Georgia, Overton was ranked as the 17th overall prospect in the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports and was widely considered a future first-round NFL Draft pick after a lengthy career with the Maroon & White. However, in just 23 appearances in the last two seasons, Overton recorded 48 tackles (18 solo tackles) and just one sack, which came during his 2022 freshman campaign.

With few starts under his belt, primarily due to the vast depth the Aggies possessed in the defensive trenches this season, it was somewhat surprising that Overton chose to enter the portal instead of simply waiting out the process. Still, hey, that’s how things transpire in today’s college football landscape.

BREAKING: Texas A&M transfer DL LT Overton has committed to Alabama🐘 Overton was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2022 class. @ChadSimmons_ w/ more: https://t.co/OmRR2qWaTd pic.twitter.com/s7RzEGOMmf — On3 (@On3sports) December 19, 2023

How will he fit in with Alabama? Standing at 6’5″ and just over 260 pounds, Overton’s high motor and ability to wreak havoc off the edge and create penetration in the trenches was never fully developed with the Aggies, but knowing Nick Saban’s ability to unlock a player’s full ability, LT Overton could finally live up to his sky-high potential coming out of high school.

