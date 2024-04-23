After spending just four months in California with the USC Trojans, former Texas A&M DL Isaiah Raikes has found a new home. He will now transfer to the Auburn Tigers for a final collegiate season after four years in College Station.

Raikes' departure from Texas A&M was surprising, mainly because he was in line for a starting spot at nose tackle after 2023 starter Walter Nolen transferred to Ole Miss earlier in the offseason, a spot that the Aggies need to address in the transfer portal for additional depth before the end of the month.

Heading to the Tigers, Raikes isn't guaranteed a starting postion and will now compete with several veterans at nose tackle. On paper, it is more than likely that his final season will be as a rotational option on a loaded defensive line. However, Raikes is one heck of a player with plenty of experience in the SEC.

https://twitter.com/hayesfawcett3/status/1782489097199661090?s=61&t=V-VMntcStdkitlR3uxKFyA

