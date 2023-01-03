Former Texas A&M DL Anthony Lucas could be target for Ducks in transfer portal
One of the biggest needs the Oregon Ducks have in the offseason is on the defensive line. It has been expected that Dan Lanning and his staff would work hard to find a plug-and-play player in the transfer portal.
That hasn’t happened yet, largely because there haven’t been many top-end defensive linemen available in the transfer portal this offseason. That might have changed on Tuesday morning, though.
Former Texas A&M DL Anthony Lucas, a true freshman in 2022, announced he would enter the portal. Lucas is a former four-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 32 player in the 2022 class and No. 8 DL in the nation.
The Ducks recruited Lucas hard down the stretch and were arguably in the running to land him before he signed with the Aggies. We will see if Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi choose to try and land him out of the portal this time.
Anthony Lucas Transfer Portal Profile
Thank you Aggieland! pic.twitter.com/U588Uprfjv
— Anthony Lucas (@Anthonylucas201) January 3, 2023
Collegiate Stats
Texas A&M Aggies
2022: 7 Games | 10 tackles, 1 TFL
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
98
AZ
DL
247Sports Composite
4
0.9757
AZ
DL
Rivals
4
6.0
AZ
DL
ESPN
4
83
AZ
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
97
AZ
DL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
275 pounds
Hometown
Scotttsdale, Arizona
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Class
2022
Top Schools Before Commitment
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
UCLA Bruins
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Highlights