Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has found a new home

With a few of the higher profile names from the Jimbo Fisher era finding jobs relatively quickly, one name that lingered out there for a while was the former Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. Bobby Petrino landed in a familiar place to him, returning to Arkansas as their offensive coordinator, and Elijah Robinson left for Syracuse University to join his longtime friend, Head Coach Fran Brown.

The veteran coordinator has officially found his next job and didn’t go far staying in the SEC. Per Chris Low, Durkin will be the next DC for the Auburn Tigers once the 2024 season starts. After a rough start in College Station, Durkin turned the Aggies into one of the better defenses in the conference over the last two seasons. If he had better talent in the secondary, they might have been one of the better defenses in the country overall.

This closes the door on the bigger-named assistant coaches from Jimbo’s staff and we can turn the page to fully concentrate on the stellar job new Head Coach Mike Elko is doing so far. That is until Jimbo decides to get back into the coaching game.

Hugh Freeze is hiring DJ Durkin to be @AuburnFootball’s DC, sources tell ESPN. It will be Durkin’s fourth different stint as a DC in the SEC. He was at Texas A&M the past two seasons, Ole Miss the two seasons prior to that and Florida in 2013-14. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 30, 2024

