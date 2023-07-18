Former Texas A&M DB Smoke Bouie has parted ways with Georgia, according to Head coach Kirby Smart

On Tuesday morning, Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart, who spoke to the media on the second day of the 2023 SEC Media Days (July 17-20), released a bit of surprising information concerning defensive back Smoke Bouie, who transferred to the Bulldogs from Texas A&M in early January.

This summer, it was revealed that Bouie had not been in contact with Georgia, which led to intense speculation regarding his future with the Bulldogs. As of Tuesday, Kirby Smart confirmed that Bouie is no longer a program member.

“Smoke is no longer with our team. It’s been that way for a while,” Smart said Tuesday. “It was mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

As a member of the Aggies’ historic 2022 recruiting class, Bouie was ranked as the 46th player in the cycle, the 3rd-ranked safety, and the 7th-ranked player in Georgia, According to 247Sports. Bouie recorded three tackles and one pass deflection in seven games last season.

“It was very disappointing his stay was short,” Smart stated. “But it was a decision that was made by both parties, and we wish him nothing but the best. He’s from the same hometown that I’m from, and I know a lot of people back there. But it was the decision that was made.”

