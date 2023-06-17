Former Texas A&M DB Ray Mickens finally received his Aggie ring after 27 years

This week, former Aggie football great Ray Mickens, who starred on the gridiron for the Maroon and White from 1992-1995, went to Twitter to announce that after graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1996, he has finally received his Aggie ring after a 27-year lapse, primarily due to career and family changes, as we all experience down the line.

In the post, Mickens stated,

Emotional time for me today… see, I graduated from A&M (Accounting) back in 96’, didn’t get a chance to order my ring before I left to take this gig in NY. Worked there for 10+ yrs, then kids(4) duties kicked in. 27yrs later, I’m proud to say it’s final. GigEm and BTHOtu. 👍🏾

Mickens, who is sitting at the top of Aggie defensive lore next to cornerback Kevin Smith, saw nothing but success in the golden age of Texas A&M football in the early ’90s. In those four seasons with the program, Mickens, hailed as an elite coverage cornerback, also performed on special teams as a punt returner and recorded 162 tackles and nine interceptions on defense for his career while starting a total of 34 games while ranking 4th in career PDI’s.

After his incredible collegiate career, the NFL came calling as Mickens was drafted with the 62nd pick in the 3rd-round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, where he would play eight seasons (1996-2004) before brief stops at Cleveland (2005) and New England (2005). His NFL career was built on stability and consistent toughness, only sitting out 2 games in 36 starts in 126 games in those eight seasons with the Jets, compiling 365 tackles, 79 passes defended, 11 INT, four forced fumbles, and six sacks.

Even though his best years were behind him, Mickens’ 2005 season in Cleveland personified his productive NFL career, recording 33 tackles and 16 passes defended in three starts before his final hurrah in New England while aiding the Patriots to a division title put a final stamp on a memorable professional run.

Ray Mickens’ transition into the public sector is simply an inspiration to every athlete once their football career comes to a close; spending the majority of his post-NFL life in the restaurant, retail, and sports branding/consulting industry while his current position as the CEO of M2 Concepts LLC, with a description provided on his Linkedin profile.

Now residing in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, expect Ray Mickens to be even more followed in every Aggie football in the future. Congratulations on getting your Aggie ring, Ray! Gig ‘Em!

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire