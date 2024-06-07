Former Texas A&M center Bryce Foster is reportedly visiting a Big Ten program again this weekend

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

According to a recent report, former Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster may be nearing a decision on where he would like to play next.

Per Justin Hopkins of On3's ScoopDuck, Foster visited Oregon a few weeks ago and plans to return to Eugene this weekend. The Ducks will formally join the Big Ten in August as 1-of-18 teams in the conference.

x.com

During his time in Bryan-College Station, Foster racked up the accolades. As a true freshman in 2021, he was selected to the three exclusive lists: SEC All-Freshman Team, Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team and The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team.

Foster started in 12 games as a true freshman and redshirt sophomore, respectively. He started in four games during the 2022 season before suffering a season-ending injury and ultimately taking a redshirt year. Despite getting hurt, he was presented with the Offensive Most Explosive Award at the Aggies' banquet.

Foster was a 4-star recruit in 2021 coming out of Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. He is 6-foot-5, 330 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Former Texas A&M center Bryce Foster is reportedly visiting a Big Ten program again this weekend