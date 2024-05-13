Former Texas linebacker S’Maje Burrell faces felony charge in April crash, affidavit says

Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News’ top morning headlines from Monday, May 13, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns linebacker S’Maje Burrell faces a felony charge in a crash that left at least one other person injured, according to Travis County court documents. The crash is the same one that resulted in Tennessee Titans and former Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat being charged with a DWI last month.

The crash happened Sunday, April 7 on Interstate 35 near Howard and Parmer Lane. Austin police said the call for the crash came in at 4:41 a.m.

Burrell, 19, faces a charge of collision involving injury (failure to stop and render aid), which is a third-degree felony, according to an affidavit obtained by KXAN. As of Monday morning, court records show Burrell has not been arrested.

The affidavit said Sweat, 22, was driving the victim’s vehicle — identified in a separate affidavit as a 2023 orange Ford Bronco — when another car crashed into the back of the Bronco. The crash caused the Bronco to roll over and land on its side.

The suspect vehicle was identified as a blue 2020 Dodge Charger. According to the affidavit, police identified Burrell as the driver of the Dodge through witness statements and a previous oil change receipt for the car with his name listed as the customer.

According to the affidavit, a witness who was in the Dodge’s front passenger seat at the time of the wreck told police Burrell was in the middle lane following Sweat’s vehicle when Sweat began braking, and Burrell tried to change lanes but hit Sweat’s vehicle. The witness said the airbags in the Dodge “exploded,” blocking visibility, and that the witness believed Burrell fled the scene because he was drunk, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Sweat suffered from minor injuries for several days.

Burrell announced on X April 11 that he had entered the transfer portal. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said on April 10 Burrell was indefinitely suspended from the program.

According to his 247Sports profile, he has not yet officially transferred to another team.

