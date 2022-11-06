Former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker lifts the Chargers over Atlanta

Former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker is making the most out of every opportunity this season.

After getting signed by the Los Angles Chargers earlier this week, Dicker nailed a game-winning field goal to lift LA over Atlanta on Sunday. His 37-yard field goal capped off the Chargers’ 20-17 victory.

The kick marks Dicker’s second game-winner in as many starts as he walked off the game for the Eagles back in Week 5.

Dicker the kicker is proving himself to everyone in the NFL. Teams need to give him a full-time starting shot sooner rather than later.

Texas fans are well aware of Dicker’s clutch-kicking ability. He hit multiple game-winners as a Longhorn, most notably his 40-yard boot in the 2018 Red River Showdown. Now the legend of Cameron Dicker is growing at the NFL level.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire