Former Texas HC Chris Beard reportedly drawing interest from Ole Miss

A couple months ago Chris Beard ceased to coach the Texas Longhorns. It looks like he could find a new team soon.

Reportedly, the Ole Miss Rebels are already looking at possibly bringing in Beard to coach in Oxford. It would be yet another instance where the SEC threw public relations out the window to make a coaching hire.

To be clear, Beard’s domestic violence charges were dropped. So while he may not be guiltless, Ole Miss could certainly come up with a positive spin on the potential hire. Even so, it might be reckless to immediately hire a coach during the same season he was fired for cause.

Within the last year, the Southeastern Conference made a similar negative PR hire. Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its head football coach. Before the hire, Freeze was fired by Ole Miss after arranging escorts for football players with a school phone.

More schools will likely begin vetting Beard in the upcoming months. We’ll monitor coaching searches as they transpire through the season’s end and beyond.

