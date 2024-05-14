Former Texas forward Dillon Mitchell to visit Auburn

Former highly-touted recruit and Texas Longhorns star Dillon Mitchell is due to stop by the Plains for a visit on Tuesday as he narrows down his possible transfer destinations.

The 6-8, 205-pound impending junior never quite put his complete set of tools together during his time in the Lone Star State, but still boasts an abundance of raw talent that head coach Bruce Pearl is known to love out of players in the portal.

After a mostly non-productive freshman season in which he played under 18 minutes per game, the Tampa, Florida native took a major step forward last year. Mitchell managed nearly 10 points per contest to go along with 7.5 rebounds, a block, and a steal over 27 minutes per game. The highlight of his scoring season came against eventual National Champion UConn, where he poured in 21 points while matching up with likely NBA Draft Lottery selection Donovan Clingan.

If Bruce Pearl were to land the talents of Mitchell, it would give his Tigers another front-court option beside returning star Johni Broome and most likely allow Chaney Johnson to stay in a bench role more suited to his skill set. In an offseason centered around the revolving door in the backcourt, Pearl would be relieved to add a big man.

While Mitchell is unlikely to make any decision directly after his visit on Tuesday, we could get a better indication of where the former five-star recruit will go after he leaves the Loveliest Village.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire