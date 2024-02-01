Which former Texas football players will play in the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl?

FRISCO — This week’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco on Thursday and the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday will give several Texas football products a chance to make a strong first impression on NFL scouts and coaches.

Let’s take a look at which members of the Longhorns’ 2023 team have been invited to these games, who will compete, and where each player is projected to be picked. This list doesn’t include wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, who are both expected to go early in the draft and are sitting out this week’s all-star games.

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Christian Haynes of Uconn (63) faces off against American offensive lineman Christian Jones of Texas (70) during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Senior Bowl: Christian Jones, T'Vondre Sweat draw praise

OT Christian Jones: The athletic right tackle has enjoyed a solid week of practice in Mobile, and he also possesses the official measurements at 6-foot-4, 318 pounds that the scouts love. One of the more nuanced measurables preferred by NFL personnel is arm length, and Jones’ reach of 34 7/8 inches is tied for third among all offensive linemen. Jones earned his status as one of the fastest-rising offensive linemen this week, and he could work his way into the third round.

DT T’Vondre Sweat: Texas listed the behemoth run stuffer at 6-foot-4, 365 pounds, and that number still stands since Sweat declined to participate in official measurements at the Senior Bowl, which likely means his agent wants him to drop a few pounds. The 2023 Outland Trophy winner is practicing and will play in Saturday's game, and he’s currently projected as a second- or third-round pick.

DT Byron Murphy II: Listed at 6-1, 308, Murphy was a late scratch at the Senior Bowl and won’t participate in the games or any practices. Murphy has rocketed up the prognosticators’ draft boards in recent weeks and is projected to go in the middle of the first round.

LB Jaylan Ford: With prototypical inside linebacker size based on the Texas roster, the 6-3, 242-pound Ford accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but is not on the final roster. He draws praise for his solid tackling and intangibles even if he’s not among the twitchiest of athletes at his position, which should make him a mid-round pick.

WR Jordan Whittington: Another player who accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but isn’t on the final roster, the 6-1, 204-pound receiver projects as an ideal power slot receiver that’s in vogue in the NFL. That niche could make him a late-round draft pick or a coveted unsigned free agent.

Texas defensive back Ryan Watts (6) chases Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) as he runs with the ball during the second half of the Longhorns game against the Crimson Tide at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Alabama won the game 20-19 with a late field goal.

East West Shrine Bowl: Ryan Watts trying to make his case

DB Ryan Watts: The lone Texas product participating in the Shrine Bowl practices and Thursday’s game, the defensive back checked in with the scouts at 6-2, 212, which is intriguing size for certain defensive schemes in the NFL. Scouts also like Watts’ ability and willingness to play safety after spending the bulk of his collegiate career at corner, and that versatility could help move him from an undrafted free agent into the late rounds.

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders: Listed at 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, Sanders pulled out of the Shrine Bowl practices and games. He’s a receiver with a tight-end frame, which could make him a second-round pick with the possibility of sneaking into the first round.

RB Jonathon Brooks: Since he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee in November, the 6-foot, 207-pound running back hasn’t participated in any activities after accepting an invitation to the Shrine Bowl. Despite his injury, Brooks is listed as the top player at his position in a thin draft for running backs and could go as high as the third round.

