How former Texas football head coaches performed in their second year

After a disappointing 5-7 record last season, Texas is hoping Steve Sarkisian can right the ship in his second year with the program.

Rome wasn’t built it one day and it will take time for Sarkisian to revamp the roster. The attrition from Tom Herman’s 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes have had a heavy impact on Texas’ recent struggles, but the roster is still talented enough to compete in the Big 12.

Sarkisian will need to show significant improvement with production on the field in 2022. While it’s not ‘championship or bust’ mentality yet, a solid season with less than four losses would be considered a step in the right direction.

The 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 in the country, and the Longhorns were also able to land several talented players from the transfer portal this offseason that are expected to compete for a starting role immediately.

As always, expectations are sky high surrounding Texas football this offseason. As we inch closer to Sarkisian’s second season in Austin, let’s take a look at how the last five head coaches have fared in year two with the program.

David McWilliams

McWilliams’ second year with the program: 1988

Record: 4-7

John Mackovic

Mackovic’s second year with the program: 1993

Record: 5-5-1

Mack Brown

Brown’s second year with Texas: 1999

Record: 9-5

Charlie Strong

Strong’s second year with the program: 2015

Record: 5-7

Tom Herman

Herman’s second year with the program: 2018

Record: 10-4

