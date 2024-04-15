Former Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat visiting Broncos, Chiefs

Former Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat will make two more visits this week before the pre-draft process concludes.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sweat is visiting the Broncos and Chiefs.

Sweat recently visited the Titans and the Seahawks.

He is facing pointed questions about his actions away from the field after his recent arrest for driving while intoxicated. A police affidavit indicates Sweat's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.105 percent, more than 25 percent over the legal limit, after a two-car wreck in the early morning hours of April 7.

He was projected as a Day 2 prospect before the incident, so it remains to be seen whether he will go lower now.