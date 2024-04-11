Former Texas DT Byron Murphy visits Seahawks

The Seahawks hosted former Texas defensive tackles T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II on top-30 visits, Corbin Smith of SI.com reports.

The Seahawks also met with Murphy at the Scouting Combine.

He is projected as a first-round draft choice and also has visited the Raiders, Vikings and Cowboys.

Murphy earned Big 12 defensive lineman of the year in 2023. He recorded five sacks along with 8.5 tackles for loss in 14 games for the Longhorns.

He also scored two offensive touchdowns in 2023 — a 1-yard catch against Wyoming and a 1-yard run against Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

The Seahawks have Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins, who they signed in free agency, at the position on their depth chart. So, they seemingly have bigger needs, but Murphy is one of the top players in the 2024 draft.