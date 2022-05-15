Former Texas DL Myron Warren announces transfer to Texas State

The Longhorns have seen a slew of talent come in, but have also had quite a bit of it leave the Forty Acres.

While attempting to build a new culture at Texas, Steve Sarkisian expected a lot of attrition of the players that Tom Herman recruited in his 2019 class, which has turned out to be disappointing. One of those players who never really got the chance to prove himself is defensive lineman Myron Warren, who announced he will be transferring to Texas State.

The Louisiana native recorded three career tackles as a Longhorn, and was unfortunately buried on the depth chart behind more experienced and productive players like Ta’Quon Graham (Atlanta Falcons), Moro Ojomo, Alfred Collins and the slew of recruits that will join in the fall.

He will be immediately eligible thanks to the implementation of the one-time transfer rule that allows each athlete to transfer once without penalty.