Former Texas DB Michael Huff on ballot for 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Former Texas defensive back Michael Huff is one of the 78 players who are on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Huff is an Irving, Texas native who played for the Longhorns from 2002-2005 and was a two-sport athlete. He was Texas' first-ever Thorpe Award winner in 2005, which goes to the nation's top defensive back. That year, had two interceptions, two sacks, 12 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble returned for a touchdown. He also earned defensive MVP honors in the Longhorns' BCS Championship game win over USC, collecting 12 total tackles with one for loss.

The DB was also exceptionally durable as a four-year started who played 50 of 51 career games. While at Texas, Huff was a two-time first-team All Big-12 selection and recorded 318 tackles, with 26 of them being for loss along with seven interceptions, 44 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also ran track and field at Austin, recording personal bests of 6.67 seconds in the 60 meters and 10.13 seconds in the 100 meters.

Huff was taken by the Oakland Raiders in the first round with the 7th pick of the 2006 NFL Draft. He ended up playing eight years, mostly with the Raiders though he had brief stints with the Ravens and the Broncos. Even after retirement, Huff has remained an active member of the community. During the winter storms that terrorized Texas in 2021, him and former UT-Arlington basketball player Marquez Haynes provided hundreds of meals to the needy in his hometown of Irving and surrounding areas.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to come. Those who are selected to the class will be inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ex-Texas DB Michael Huff on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot