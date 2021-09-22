Former Texas cornerback Holton Hill signs with the Dallas Cowboys

Former Texas cornerback Holton Hill has found a new home.

The Cowboys announced the signing of Hill to their practice squad on Wednesday. Dallas has had their eye on Hill for quite some time. The former Longhorn was brought in by the Cowboys for a visit at training camp in Oxnard, but they decided to go a different route at the time.

He then had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts prior to being waived at the end of the preseason. The Green Bay Packers brought in Hill for a workout last week, but the Cowboys ultimately landed the promising depth piece.

Dallas had an open spot on the practice squad, therefore they did not have to make a corresponding roster move.

Hill signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL draft. He spent three seasons in Minnesota, playing in 28 games. The off-the-field issues that hindered his draft stock continued to plague his playing career as he was suspended in 2019 for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.

He made 20 starts throughout his collegiate career with Texas and currently ranks second all-time in school history for career interceptions returned for a touchdown (three), and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2015.