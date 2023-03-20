Former Texas coach Shaka Smart loses heartbreaker to Michigan State

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart is a likable coach. Nevertheless, his struggles continued in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Smart and his team lost in heartbreaking fashion to Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans. There’s no shame in losing to one of college basketball’s best coaches. There is shame in how he lost.

Late into the game, Shaka used the first fifteen seconds of a TV timeout to have his team participate in a breathing exercise. The interesting use of time makes one wonder what usually goes on during long NCAA Tournament timeouts. Presumably, Tom Izzo used the time more productively.

There has been discussion as to whether or not Texas adequately valued Smart or made a mistake in firing him. We can put that discussion to rest.

Shaka proved he could build and lead a quality team this season, but this year’s final result left something to be desired. Smart will look to build on a strong regular season after a tough season-ending loss.

Sideline reporter tells us that Shaka Smart spent the entire Under-4 timeout leading his team in a “breathing exercise” 4-0 Michigan State run immediately follows Can’t make it up — Greg Waddell (@gwizzy12) March 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire