Former Texas coach Mack Brown remembers how 'poisoned cheese' nearly cost team its 2005 title

North Carolina coach Mack Brown on Monday used a lesson he learned from his time with Texas football to warn against complacency from his undefeated, 10th-ranked Tar Heels.

And it all starts with the time Brown's Longhorns ate "poisoned cheese."

Brown recalled how in 2005, he had just led 11-0, second-ranked Texas into Texas A&M's Kyle Field after defeating Kansas 66-14 in an assertive manner. Then-coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Bill Parcells — whom Brown played for at Florida State — called up him up before the game and warned him of impending trouble, a thought that seemed ludicrous to Brown and his 11-0 Longhorns.

Parcells explained that the Aggies, who finished the season 5-6, were gearing up for one final chance to save their year by spoiling Texas' undefeated season. While it was just another game on the road to the quest for a national championship for Texas, it was Texas A&M's Super Bowl, and they were going to give the Longhorns their best shot.

"'Their only chance to save their season is to beat you, and you aren't even thinking about them,'" Brown recalled Parcells saying. "He said, 'You're like that big rat that's eating the poisoned cheese.'

"I got scared to death sitting there on the phone. I'm saying, 'I got you, Coach.' So I went downstairs and I hung a piece of cheese from every locker and I put his quote up there. At every locker. And then at halftime of the game, we're down 29-24. And he is so right. And I walked in at halftime, I said, 'We're going to win this game, and you're not going to die, but you're damn sure sick because you ate some of that cheese."

Brown's recollection is slightly off: Texas actually led 21-15 at the half, according to ESPN. But the point still stands: The Longhorns shook off the symptoms of the "poisoned cheese," and stormed back to beat the Aggies 40-29, pitching a fourth-quarter shutout and staying undefeated on the season. However, Brown contends that complacency cost quarterback Vince Young the Heisman Trophy, as he completed just 13 of 24 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown to one interception.

"We weren't ready to play that day," Brown explained. "You can't sit around and eat the poisoned cheese, you can't listen to the talk, you can't pat yourself on the back. Because we're human beings."

The "poisoned cheese" proved to be a wake-up call for the Longhorns, as they went on to win the 2005 national championship against Reggie Bush and USC in the Rose Bowl, with Young tallying three rushing touchdowns and 467 yards of offense. Brown hopes to see his North Carolina team avoid taking the bait as his 2005 Longhorns mistakenly did.

"Are we going to walk around all week and be cool and talk about all these stats about how many times we've been 6-0?" Brown said of his Tar Heels and their upcoming matchup against Virginia. "Better not, because then you won't 7-0."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mack Brown recalls 2005 Texas football falling for 'poisoned cheese'