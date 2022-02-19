Former Texas coach Charlie Strong hired by Miami to coach linebackers

Charlie Strong is back in the college game after spending this past season in Jacksonville on Urban Meyer’s staff.

Now that the Meyer in NFL experiment has officially failed, Strong joins new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff as the Canes linebackers coach.

Miami hires Charlie Strong as linebackers coach (via @UARuby) https://t.co/65fMsAxvVH — Canes Warning (@CanesWarningFS) February 19, 2022

Strong brings both head coaching experience and Florida recruiting ties to the Miami coaching staff. He has been the head man at Louisville, Texas and USF. Strong also helped Florida win two national championships as the Gator’s defensive coordinator during his tenure in Gainesville.

Getting a coach with the resume Strong has to coach linebackers is a major win for Cristobal. Miami also hired Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to lead the offense. Gattis won the 2021 Broyles Award as the best assistant in college football.

Strong put the icing on the cake for Cristobal’s star-studded coaching staff in Miami.

