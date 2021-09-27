Former Texas S Caden Sterns nabs first NFL interception

Kevin Borba
·1 min read
Former Longhorns were making plays all over the NFL this week, and safety Caden Sterns joined the club after he picked off New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Denver Broncos were beating the brakes off the Jets, who were driving down the field one final time to prevent being shutout. They were also attempting to score more than six points for the first time since Week 1.

The former No. 2 overall pick was under pressure, but was able to move up in the pocket and deliver a strike to his receiver. The events following the throw perfectly summed up the Jets game, and even the season up to this point.

Wilson’s pass bounced off the hands of a Jets receiver, and deflected right to former Longhorn Caden Sterns, giving him his first career interception in the NFL.

Sterns, who was selected by the Broncos in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, had somewhat of a breakout game against he Jets. He recorded two tackles, a pass breakup, and of course the interception to ice the game.

He is looking to be a more consistent contributor on a Broncos team that is currently 3-0 on the year. Sterns was drawing rave reviews from his rookie training camp performance, and continues to be productive when he’s on the field.

