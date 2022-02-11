Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP for the second consecutive season.

Former Texans WR Andre Johnson snubbed for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson was not good enough to make the cut.

The inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor made it as far to be a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, but he will not be inducted into the hallowed halls in Canton, Ohio, this year.

Making the Hall of Fame this go-around are former Oakland Raiders receiver Cliff Branch, former Green Bay Packers safety Leroy Butler, former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle, Bryant Young, former New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills, former New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour, former St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil, former NFL supervisor of officials Art McNally, and former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, who incidentally was selected by the Texans in the 2002 expansion draft, albeit he never played a down for Houston.

Johnson, who played with Houston from 2003-14 and later with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and the Tennessee Titans in 2016, was a three-time All-Pro in his career along with being a seven-time Pro Bowler. The former 2003 first-round pick from Miami led the NFL twice in receptions (2006, 2008) and and held the NFL receiving yards title for two straight seasons (2008-09).

Other snubs included former Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware and former Chicago Bears return specialist Devin Hester.

