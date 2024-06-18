Former Texans, UFL kicker Jake Bates signs with Detroit Lions

Jake Bates is back in the NFL and will remain close to the stadium that made him a star.

According to reports, the Detroit Lions and Bates agreed to terms on a two-year following his dominant run in the United Football League. Bates received a $1.98 million deal that includes $150,000 guaranteed and a $100,000 signing bonus, agent Marty Magid told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

An All-UFL selection with the Michigan Panthers, Bates made headlines when he drilled a 64-yard field goal during the season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks. The kick would have been the second-longest in NFL history, just two yards shy of Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal from 2022.

A native of the Houston area and graduate of Tomball High School, Bates was a member of the Texans’ 90-man roster during training camp last season. He was cut after Houston’s first preseason game against New England after Ka’imi Fairbairn was cleared to return to practice.

Last season in the UFL, Bates made 21 of 28 field goals in 11 games. He also hit three kicks from 60 yards or beyond, including a 62-yard kick in a loss to UFL champion Birmingham during the regular season.

Detriot wasn’t the only team interested in bringing in Bates. The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders each brought in the Arkansas grad for a visit, but he chose to stay at Ford Field to keep his kicking luck alive.

Should he make the active roster and beat out Michael Badgley, Bates would return to kick in front of his family and fans back in Houston on Sunday Night Football when the Lions visit NRG Stadium on November 10.

