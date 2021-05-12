Former Texans receiver Jacoby Jones hired as Morgan State University tight ends coach

Former Houston Texans receiver Jacoby Jones has taken a job as the tight ends coach at Morgan State University.

Jones was previously the receivers coach at Calvert Hall College in Towson, Maryland, in 2020.

The Texans drafted Jones in Round 3 (No. 73 overall) of the 2007 NFL draft from Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee. Jones was predominantly a returner for the Texans, taking 179 punt returns for 1,820 yards and three touchdowns along with 64 kickoff returns for 1,490 and a touchdown.

As a receiver, Jones caught 127 passes for 1,741 yards and 11 touchdowns in his 75 games with Houston, 21 of which he started from 2007-11.

Jones made a splash onto the scene as a rookie with a kickoff returned for a touchdown to start the second half of the third preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. That same kickoff return ability was on display in a much more consequential game — albeit not for the Texans — when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half of Super Bowl XLVII 108 yards to increase the Baltimore Ravens’ lead over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 6-3, 192-pound wideout played with the Ravens from 2012-14 before spending 2015 with the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. His last professional action came in the National Arena League with the Monterrey Steel.