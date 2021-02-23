Former Texans DE J.J. Watt tells fan to be patient as he chooses a new NFL team

Breaking News:

Mark Lane
1 min read

Anyone who has followed former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on Twitter knows that he is willing to write about whatever comes to mind and share it on the micro-blogging platform.

Watt was commenting on an old highlight someone posted where Watt was playing hockey when he was younger.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year received numerous replies, including one from an impatient NFL fan asking when Watt would sign with a new team.

“I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man,” Watt wrote. “You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city.”

Although it is doubtful the user was a Texans fans, Houston sports fans would nonetheless like to see Watt choose a new team so they can move on from having the first face of the franchise leave the team to have a realistic chance at winning a Super Bowl.

