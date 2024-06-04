Former Texans coach Gary Kubiak to introduce Andre Johnson at Hall of Fame Ceremony

When Andre Johnson takes the stage in Canton, Ohio, in two months to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first hand he’ll shake will be a familiar one.

Former Houston Texans coach and Super Bowl winner Garby Kubiak will present Johnson for enshrinement during the Aug. 3 induction ceremony, the Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Kubiak will also remain on the stage to help Johnson unveil his bronze bust, thus signaling his immortality in the NFL.

Kubiak will record a video prior to the event that will be played as part of the presentation. After the unveiling, Johnson will take the podium to give his commemorative speech.

As an athlete, there’s always someone who pushes you to the next level. For Andre Johnson, he gives a lot of credit to former Texans coach Gary Kubiak. That is why Kubiak has been asked to be Johnson's presenter for Enshrinement into the Class of 2024. Full story and tickets:… pic.twitter.com/Aw24KPmjlJ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 4, 2024

“I can’t wait for August to get here,” Johnson said in a video posted to the Texans’ social media page. “I can’t wait to see you guys in Canton.”

Johnson and Kubiak blossomed into one of the top duos of the mid-2000s in the AFC. Hired in 2006, Kubiak stayed with the Texans through 2014, leading the franchise to its first-ever playoff appearance and win in 2011.

Under Kuibak, Johnson enjoyed a budding career, leading the league in receptions twice (2006, 2008) while also taking the top spot in receiving yards twice (2008, 2009). He also earned a first-team All-Pro selection in both of those years.

From the man himself 🤘 pic.twitter.com/EYdzsl2y3v — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 4, 2024

Kubiak was fired after the 2013 season, which led to the hiring of Bill O’Brien from Penn State. Kubiak went on to lead Denver to a Super Bowl title in 2016 under Peyton Manning, marking the first Lombardi Trophy for the Broncos since 1998.

He’d retire the following offseason after going 9-7, citing health issues as a vital factor.

Johnson, the Texans’ all-time leader in every receiving category, spent 12 seasons in Houston before ending his career with one-year stints at Indianapolis and Tennessee. His 14,185 receiving yards rank 11th all-time among receivers, as do his 1,062 receptions.

Johnson is one of seven inductees for the 2024 class. Here are the other inductees who will join Johnson on stage, along with their presenters:

• Dwight Freeney, defensive end: Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay.

• Randy Gradishar, linebacker: His former Broncos teammate Tom Jackson.

• Devin Hester, kick returner/wide receiver: His mother Juanita Brown.

• Steve McMichael, defensive tackle: Longtime friend Jarrett Payton, the son of former Bears teammate Walter Payton.

• Julius Peppers, defensive end: Longtime friend and agent Carl Carey.

• Patrick Willis, linebacker: His sister Ernicka Willis.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire