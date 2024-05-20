Former Texans CB Steven Nelson takes shrouded shot at DeMeco Ryans

Steven Nelson spent two seasons with the Houston Texans as the team’s No. 2 cornerback. It seems as if a reunion isn’t in the works anytime soon.

The 31-year-old defensive back took shots at the local sports franchises on his X account after Thursday’s storm killed at least seven people and left nearly 1 million residents without power. On Saturday, Nelson took an apparent veiled shot at Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, posting to his Instagram story: “Let’s go milk dud man. It’s your time to shine. Damn all that meathead persona. Time to get your hands dirty for the city.”

In another post that later was deleted, Nelson directly called out the second-year head coach, stating it’s, “Milk Dud Ryans’ time to show up for the city.”

This isn’t the first time Nelson has dabbled in beef with the Texans’ personnel. Last offseason, he called out general manager Nick Caserio after the two sides could agree to a contract extension, taking a jab at his iconic vest look by tweeting, “Can’t trust a MF that wears these for every day of the week. Clown freak.”

Caserio later laughed off the comment after Nelson reported to camp, stating that Nelson isn’t a fan of his wardrobe collection.

Nelson, who also hosts the ‘Corner Suite’ podcast, later posted and deleted a comment on why he called out Ryans, stating that, “(I) talk heavy bc I can.”

A former standout at Oregon State, Nelson joined the Texans in 2022 after spending a season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Signed a two-year deal worth $9 million, Nelson was consistent, breaking out with five interceptions in 2023 en route to helping Houston secure its first division title since 2019.

While Nelson remains a free agent, he claimed in a previous tweet that he wouldn’t sign for less than his asking price. Entering OTAs, he remains a free agent.

Recently, Nelson gave back to Houston residents, donating water, canned goods, potatoes and rice in Atascocita off FM1960.

Returning to the Texans already seemed far-fetched for Nelson after Houston agreed to terms with former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson. In the draft, the Texans used their first selection on Georgia standout Kamari Lassiter, who should compete for first-team reps both on the outside and in the nickel.

