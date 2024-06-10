Former Texans CB Steven Nelson retires after nine seasons

Former Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson is hanging up the cleats.

Nelson, who spent nine seasons as a standout No. 2 cornerback, announced his retirement from the NFL Sunday, according to KPCR2 Sports Aaron Wilson, citing he’d like to leave on his own terms. He plans to spend more time with his pregnant wife, Monica, and family while pursuing other business ventures.

“After thinking it over and having some talks with my family, I think it’s time for me to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” Nelson told Wilson. “We’re expecting a newborn this coming month and I wanted to devote all of my time and energy to that and various business ventures off the field.

“I’m extremely proud of my legacy and my career.”

Nelson, 31, spent his final two seasons with the Texans, playing opposite former first-round pick Derek Stingley Jr. He was a standout in 2023 while helping Houston clinch its first division title in four years, notching a career-high five interceptions, including an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown in a blowout AFC wild-card playoff game victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Houston chose not to re-sign Nelson in favor of C.J. Henderson and Jeff Okudah. According to reports, Nelson had options on the table to play in 2024, including multi-year deals with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders but instead chose to call it time for his family.

That doesn’t mean he won’t return to the game in the future, though his sights in the present are set on different ventures.

“I always will keep my body in shape and will always be ready if the right opportunity comes or I feel like the timing is right and my heart is into, I’ll do it,” Nelson said. “As of now, I think it’s best for me to take a step back and just enjoy my family.”

Drafted out of Oregon State in 2014, Nelson played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Texans in 2022.

In nine seasons, he totaled 456 tackles, 11 tackles for losses, 87 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

“I really appreciate the Texans and I’m proud of everything we accomplished together the past few years, building a winner and going from some very tough times to becoming a playoff team,” Nelson said. “I wish those guys all the luck in the world and I’ll be cheering them on. I hope my guys win it all.”

