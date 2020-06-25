Former Terps Jalen Smith, Melo Trimble take issue with Big Ten Network's All-Decade team

The Big Ten Network released its All-Decade team on Wednesday evening, and zero former Maryland basketball players made any of the three teams.

Here it is, the official #BTNAllDecade Team. 👀



Did our 24-member panel get it right?



More ➡️ https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/rx560Tp56t







— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 24, 2020

Naturally, several former Terps, including three-year star point guard Melo Trimble and All-American center Jalen Smith, were fed up with the committee's selection.

Trimble took to Twitter to share his dismay, tweeting a simple "Smh" with the facepalm emoji.

Lol 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Melo Trimble (@_STAYMELO) June 25, 2020

Smith, who has plenty of arguments to be named to one of the three teams in his own right, also couldn't believe that Trimble was omitted from the All-Decade announcement.

........Does Melo Trimble not exist or something??? https://t.co/vxwoiueZ2i — Jalen Smith (@thejalen_smith) June 24, 2020

In his three teams with the Terps, Trimble averaged 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per night. When the point guard arrived in College Park in the summer of 2014, head coach Mark Turgeon's program had seen five players transfer that same year. As a freshman, Trimble, along with then-senior Dez Wells, brought respect back to the Terps program, leading them to one of the best regular seasons in school history.

Story continues

While Trimble's college career may not have rivaled first-team guard selections Trey Burke and Denzel Valentine, or even second-team honoree Cassius Winston, an argument can be made for the ex-Terp guard over Aaron Craft, Yogi Ferrell and even Victor Oladipo.

In his four seasons at Ohio State, Craft averaged a modest 8.9 points per game, only averaging double-digits once. His rebound (3.7) and assist numbers (4.9) rival Trimble's. Sure, Craft played one more year than Trimble did, but his impact on the court on a nightly basis is not comparable to what Trimble did for the Terps.

Oladipo played three seasons for Indiana, the same amount Trimble played for the Terps. Trimble's career numbers are better than Oladipo's, and the Indiana guard had the fortune of playing alongside fellow NBA lottery pick Cody Zeller, something Trimble never had. Oladipo is obviously the better player now, but in college, Trimble was just as feared, if not more.

Ferrell had an incredible three-year stretch for Indiana, putting up numbers similar to Trimble's, but Indiana did not have the annual success that Trimble's Terps did (both teams did make the Sweet 16 in 2016, however). Both guards had similar careers in college, yet the committee chose to go with the four-year player from the Big Ten's most storied program over Trimble.

While Smith also voiced his displeasure that Trimble was left off the All-Decade team, the center better known as "Stix" has every reason to be upset he himself wasn't named to the squad. Smith was named a third-team AP All-American, the first Terp to be named one since Greivis Vasquez in 2010. Stix averaged a double-double for the Terps this past season and was one of the most dominant players in the conference.

Since Maryland joined the conference ahead of the 2014-15 season, they've been one of the Big Ten's best basketball programs. They've made the NCAA Tournament every year but 2018 and were co-regular season conference champions this past season.

While several players on the All-Decade team were plenty deserving of their selections, so were Trimble and Smith, too. To leave both former Terps off the list slightly discredits the impact they made during their time in College Park.

Stay connected with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE TERPS NEWS:

Former Terps Jalen Smith, Melo Trimble take issue with Big Ten Network's All-Decade team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington