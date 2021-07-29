Former Tennessee wide receiver expected to play for Deion Sanders

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Wide receiver Malachi Wideman departed Tennessee’s football team last month.

He is expected to transfer and play for head coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

Wideman appeared in six games for the Vols as a freshman during the 2020 season. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver recorded one reception for 24 yards in 2020.

Wideman is from Venice High School in Sarasota, Florida.

Sanders enters his second season as Jackson State’s head coach after a 4-3 spring season in 2021.

He served as offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas during the 2020 high school football season.

Sanders is a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro and College Football Hall of Famer.

List

PHOTOS: Knoxville Catholic-Trinity Christian

