Former Tennessee Titans TE Delanie Walker announcing retirement at Nissan Stadium

Former Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker will officially announce his retirement from the NFL at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nissan Stadium.

Walker spent his first seven seasons (2006-12) with the San Francisco 49ers and his final seven (2013-19) with the Titans, where he became one of the league's top tight ends.

During his NFL career, Walker had 504 catches for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns in 183 games. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, 2016 and 2017, a four-time Titans captain and twice (2013, 2015) selected as a team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

Walker is second on the Titans all-time receptions list by a tight end (381). He led all NFL tight ends from from 2013-17 in receptions with 356. His 28 touchdown receptions are the most for a Titans/Oilers tight end, and his 4,423 receiving yards is second among tight ends behind Frank Wycheck.

“I want to congratulate Delanie on a fantastic NFL career,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said.

“His impact on our team and in our community is undoubtedly one to be celebrated and set a standard for others. Very few players can say they were a four-time captain, went to three Pro Bowls and won the Community Man of the Year Award twice. He was a true professional in everything he did and was one of the key players who helped our organization reach the level of success that we have sustained for several years now. From a sixth-round selection by San Francisco to 504 receptions over 14 NFL seasons is quite a journey. Delanie will always be considered part of the Titans family, and we wish him continued success in the years to come.”

Walker joined the Titans as an unrestricted free agent in the spring of 2013 after recording 123 receptions over his first seven NFL seasons at San Francisco.

In his first five seasons with the Titans, he had least 60 receptions each season, including a career-best 94 for a career-high 1,088 yards in 2015.

Walker set several Titans records, finishing eighth in career receptions (381), ninth in career receiving yards (4,423), eighth in receiving touchdowns (28) and the franchise’s second-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception (83 games from 2013-19).

Along with being a two-time Walter Peyton Man of the Year nominee, Walker's efforts off the field included being a finalist for the NFL’s Byron “Whizzer” White Award in 2015. Also, the Delanie Walker Gives Back Foundation provides inner-city and low-income children with educational opportunities and resources.

Walker is also involved with the local MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) chapter.

