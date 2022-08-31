Former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern won't sign with Buffalo Bills,

Former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern won't be signing with the Buffalo Bills anytime soon.

After losing a punting battle between rookie Ryan Stonehouse during preseason, Kern was released from the Titans on Monday. However, he was reportedly encouraged to stay around the area in case there's any issues with Stonehouse.

Kern's father Cal went on a local Niagara County radio show on Wednesday morning, and explained that Kern has no plans to sign with the Bills.

Punter Brett Kern's dad, Cal, was just on @wlvl's morning show. He said Brett is NOT signing with @BuffaloBills. Titans are encouraging Brett, whom they cut, to stay on the ready in the event their rookie doesn't cut it. Plus, Brett likes the family life he now has in Tennessee — Bob Confer (@bobconfer) August 31, 2022

Several reports confirmed the Bills' interest in Kern considering he grew up in Eerie County, New York, about 15 minutes from Buffalo. The team is in search of a new punter since releasing Matt Arazia on Saturday.

During his 13-year career with the Titans, Kern appeared in 197 games and set several franchise records in career punts (923), gross punting average (45.9 yards), net punting average (40.8 yards) and punts downed inside the 20 (373). He shared a personal statement about his career on Twitter after being released.

Thank you Titans Family 💙 pic.twitter.com/Z7jFFQIJWs — Brett Kern (@brettkern6) August 29, 2022

