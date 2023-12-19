Former Tennessee State QB Joe '747' Adams elected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Tennessee State football's record-setting quarterback Joe "747" Adams has been elected for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2024.

Former TSU linebacker Waymond Bryant is also in the class.

Adams earned the nickname "747"early in his career for his rocket right arm. In his first career start as a sophomore in 1978, Adams guided TSU to a 13-6 win over Middle Tennessee State.

The following season legendary TSU coach John Merritt called Adams "the best college quarterback in the country, bar none." When asked about that claim the following season Merritt didn't back off of it.

Tennessee State quarterback Joe "747" Adams will be enshrined into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2024. (Credit: Dale Ernsberger / The Tennessean)

"Coach Merritt said a lot of things and he stood by what he thought," Adams said. "That (TSU) environment had a standard. There was an operation going on before I got there and that operation continued while we were there. There was a lot of work involved, a lot of sacrifice involved to be a part of that football team. Coach Merritt would always tell us we were the best in the world and that kind of permeated throughout the entire team."

Adams, a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, who now lives in Los Angeles, produced the kind of numbers to back up his coach's claim. He set the school record for career passing yards at 8,653, which stood for 34 years before being broken by Mike German who threw for 11 more yards in 2014. Adams still owns TSU's single-season touchdown passes record at 30, which he set in 1980, and career touchdown passes at 75.

Adams' career record as a starter was 25-7. He was selected to play in the annual Blue-Gray all-star game as a senior and was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the 12th round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League for three different teams.

"Being inducted into the hall of fame is validation for my career at Tennessee State," Adams said. "All those guys that I played with have called; I've gotten letters and messages every way imaginable over the last couple of days because of it. It's meaningful particularly coming from those guys. Not only am I being inducted but it would be disingenuous for me to say they are not going in with me because without them, obviously, I don't get to that point."

Bryant was an Associated Press Little All-America in 1972. He was the fourth overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and went on to play four seasons.

Adams and Bryant will bring the total number of former TSU players in the Black College Football Hall of Fame to seven. The others include quarterbacks Eldridge Dickey (1964-67) and Joe Gilliam Jr. (1969-72) and defensive linemen Claude Humphrey (1964-67), Ed 'Too Tall' Jones (1970-73) and Richard Dent (1979-82). Merritt is also in the hall.

Others in the 2024 class include Antione Bethea (Howard 2002-05), Kevin Dent (Jackson State (1985-88), Richard Huntley (Winston Salem State 1992-95), Lamar Parrish (Lincoln 1966-69) and coach Edward Hurt (Morgan State 1930-59).

TSU's Terrell Allen, Eriq George named to Phil Steele All-America teams

Tennessee State freshman defensive end Eriq George, the son of Tigers coach Eddie George, celebrates a play during a scrimmage.

TSU defense end Terrell Allen made the Phil Steele All-America first team and defensive end Eriq George made the Freshman All-America first team.

Allen, the Big South/OVC defensive player of the year, led the nation in sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (28). He is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Player of the Year award, which goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.

George, the son of TSU coach Eddie George and a former Montgomery Bell Academy standout, played in nine games and recorded 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble.

Austin Peay kick returner Kam Thomas made the second team while TSU running back Jordan Gant and Austin Peay defensive back Xavier Smith made the All-Freshman fourth team.

Austin Peay picks up former Mt. Juliet star and TSU defensive back

Mt. Juliet's Malik Bowen, center, poses for a portrait with his parents Chris Sims and Michelle Sims after appearing on the Bootleg Signing Day show at The Tennessean newsroom in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Former Mt. Juliet receiver Malik Bowens-Sims, who spent the last four seasons at Duke, and TSU cornerback Bryce Phillips are transferring to Austin Peay.

Bowens-Sims, who made The Tennessean’s Dandy Dozen in 2018-19, played in 31 games at Duke and had 13 catches for 107 yards.

Phillips was a two-year starter who made the All-OVC second team in 2022. He had a total of 68 tackles, 18 pass breakups and one interceptions over the last two seasons.

Austin Peay hall of fame and former Nashville high school coach Hendricks Fox dies at 94

Hendricks Fox and his wife Michele give Austin Peay president Tim Hall a check for $510,510 during halftime of a Governors football game in 2007. Fox made the donation to endow scholarship for Austin Peay football players.

Former Austin Peay football standout Hendricks Fox, who later became a high school coach in Nashville, died on Dec. 16. He was 94.

Fox was a key player on the 1948 Austin Peay team which won the Volunteer State Athletic Conference championship and posted an 8-2 record. He was a captain as a senior in 1950 and earned All-VSAC honors.

After joining the military and serving in the Korean War, Fox became the football coach at North High in Nashville where he remained until the school closed in 1978. Fox then became the assistant principal at East and Stratford before his retirement in 1989.

Fox was inducted into Austin Peay’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 and was in the school’s inaugural Military Hall of Fame Class in 2022.

Trevecca men's basketball earns national highest ranking ever

Trevecca men's basketball has reached its highest ranking since moving to NCAA Division II at No. 6 under first-year coach Kevin Carroll.

The Trojans moved to No. 6 after improving to 6-3 with a win over Malone 69-65.

That win also helped Trevecca match its best start in the Great Midwest Conference at 3-0. The Trojans also started 3-0 in 2011-12.

Former Blackman star Jalen Page, a transfer from Lee, is averaging a team-high 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.

If you have an item for Midstate Chatter contact Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

