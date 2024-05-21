Former Tennessee soccer player wins Golden Boot award

Former Tennessee soccer player Bunny Shaw won three prestigious awards recently. Shaw played for the Lady Vols from 2017-18.

She won the Golden Boot award on Sunday after a successful season with Manchester City.

Manchester City competes in the Women’s Super League, the Golden Boot is awarded annually to the WSL’s top scorer.

Shaw scored 21 goals before her season ended prematurely due to injury. She totaled eight more goals than the league’s second leading scorer.

During the 2023-24 season, Shaw fell one goal short of setting a single-season record, while playing in 18 matches. She became Manchester City’s all time leading goal scorer in March.

The former Lady Vol also holds the club’s record for career hat tricks with eight. She also holds the WSL single-season record for hat tricks with three.

Shaw was named WFA Footballer of the Year and WSL Player of the Year last week. She became the second former NCAA player to win the Golden Boot and the second to play at an SEC school.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire