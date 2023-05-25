Former Tennessee quarterback transfers to Louisville

Former Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey announced his transfer to Louisville on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback played at Tennessee from 2020-21.

He played at UNLV in 2022 after transferring from Tennessee.

Bailey appeared in seven games for the Vols, totaling 594 passing yards and five total touchdowns. He started the final three games in 2020 as a true freshman.

Bailey signed with the Vols as a four-star prospect from Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia. Bailey was the No. 66 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2020, according to On3’s industry rankings.

