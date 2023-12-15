Former Tennessee, Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence commits to Ole Miss

Dec. 14—OXFORD — Former Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence has committed to Ole Miss, he announced Thursday on social media. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder has one year of eligibility remaining.

Lawrence was a four-star recruit coming out of The Ensworth School in Nashville. He played one season at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma. He started 13 games for the Sooners over the last three seasons — including five in 2023 — and made 157 tackles over that span. He was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2021.

Lawrence will join a safeties room that could have plenty of new faces in 2024. Seniors Daijahn Anthony and Teja Young are out of eligibility while John Saunders Jr. is a senior with one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rebels also return Trey Washington and Ladarius Tennison.

No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) plays No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30.

