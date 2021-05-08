Former Tennessee LB Henry To'o To'o transfers to Alabama

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read

Tennessee's leading tackler is heading to Alabama.

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o said Saturday that he would be a member of the Crimson Tide's defense in 2021. To'o To'o had said he was transferring from Tennessee after the school fired coach Jeremy Pruitt at the end of the season. 

To’o To’o had 68 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2020. He also had a sack and returned an interception 32 yards for a TD in the team’s season-opening game against South Carolina.

To’o To’o has been a key player for Tennessee ever since he set foot on campus. He had 72 tackles in 13 games in 2019 as a freshman. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 3 inside linebacker in the class of 2019. 

Will To'o To'o play in 2021?

It's not a guarantee that To'o To'o will be on the field for Alabama this season. While the NCAA has officially allowed players to play immediately after their first transfer, the SEC still has a rule in place that mandates intraconference transfers to sit out a season. 

But that rule is likely to be changed ahead of the 2021 season. And even if it isn't, To'o To'o can get a waiver to play right away. Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays got one ahead of the 2020 season after he transferred from Georgia.

The SEC is set to vote on the rule later this spring. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference would be making a decision on the rule in the next few weeks.

We're guessing that To'o To'o and Alabama are confident that he'll be playing in 2021. And if and when he does, he could step into the starting lineup for the Crimson Tide. Alabama needs to replace LB Dylan Moses and brings back Chris Allen and Christian Harris. Adding To'o To'o to that linebacking group only bolsters what's an incredibly strong position group.

To'o To'o is also the second potential impact transfer Alabama has scored in the last week. Ohio State WR Jameson Williams recently said he was joining the team. Williams was also a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 and could immediately step in as a top target for QB Bryce Young.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • A look at Alabama's successful undrafted free agents

    Dylan Moses could follow the footsteps of sever successful Alabama players who were undrafted free agents

  • Nick Saban needs to quit blaming Dolphins’ doctors for Drew Brees

    Fifteen years after the fact, former Dolphins coach Nick Saban remains miffed that Dolphins doctors deemed the shoulder of quarterback Drew Brees unfit for NFL competition. (We probably could have ended that sentence after the word “miffed.”) Those same doctors nevertheless embraced the prospect of sending a second-round pick to the Vikings for quarterback Daunte [more]

  • Sources: Buffalo finalizing deal to make Michigan's Maurice Linguist its next head coach

    Linguist was recently hired to be co-defensive coordinator at Michigan, but he'll now instead lead the Bulls. He is a former Buffalo assistant coach.

  • Kayvon Thibodeaux named No. 1 player in 2022 NFL Draft by Mel Kiper Jr. & Todd McShay

    For good reason!

  • An Alabama cop who fatally shot a suicidal man was found guilty of murder and faces decades behind bars, reports say

    A Madison County, Alabama jury found Huntsville Police officer William Ben Darby guilty of murder on Friday, according to local reports.

  • Which colleges have the Seattle Seahawks drafted from most?

    Seattle have found success in local talent like Will Dissly, but is Washington the college that the Seahawks have poached the most prospects from in past drafts?

  • Recent signings suggest Dolphins entering new phase of team building

    Recent signings suggest Dolphins entering new phase of team building

  • Weak Jobs Report Shows Limits of ‘Stimulus’

    The strong economic recovery came to a surprising halt amid the federal government reporting only 266,000 new net jobs created in April. Axios adds that “forecasters had floated gains close to 1 million, making this the biggest miss, relative to expectations, in decades.” And that is not the only bad news: March’s booming 916,000 net jobs gain was also revised down to 770,000. The unemployment rate that was projected by the Congressional Budget Office to continue falling toward 5.3 percent by the end of the year instead nudged up from 6.0 to 6.1 percent. Notably, that CBO forecast of a strong labor-market recovery was released even before President Biden signed the latest $1.9 trillion “stimulus” bill into law on March 11. Advocates promised that adding this budget-busting legislation – with its relief checks, state- and local-government bailouts, school-renovation grants, and unemployment-bonus checks – would accelerate the recovery and drive down joblessness even faster than the CBO forecast. While it’s still early, the latest jobs figures suggest that the post-stimulus recovery is instead slowing down. Yet the immediate response from House speaker Nancy Pelosi was that “the evidence is clear that the economy demands urgent action.” What more “urgent action” could Congress possibly impose on the economy? In the past year, it has enacted $5.4 trillion in pandemic-relief legislation – totaling roughly one-quarter of the national debt. The Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates to nearly zero and added $3.7 trillion to its balance sheet. The typical family of four has received $11,400 in relief checks despite not losing any income. Overall, Washington has shot a 25-percent-of-GDP bazooka at the economy that exceeds even its response to the Great Depression. If the economy is still underperforming, the problem is obviously not a lack of congressional meddling. Pelosi’s comments are reflective of the “heads I win, tails you lose” arguments often employed by advocates of massive fiscal stimulus. When Congress spends trillions and the economy responds positively, they credit the stimulus spending and claim that we should have done even more. When Congress spends trillions and the economy does not respond, the same advocates assert that the stimulus spending must have been too small, and Congress should double down on spending and debt. In this framework, the case for stimulus spending is non-falsifiable. Every possible economic outcome is considered proof that stimulus works. A similar thing happened during the 2008–2009 “Great Recession.” President Obama’s $800 billion stimulus bill did not end the recession – the economy was already out of recession by the summer of 2009, before more than a small fraction of the law had even been implemented. Nor is there strong evidence that these expensive initiatives notably aided the recovery. Despite $2 trillion in stimulus costs (including subsequent legislation through 2013), the recovery saw the economy grow at just half the annual rates projected by the White House and the Congressional Budget Office. In fact, the recovery performed even weaker than the White House and CBO’s “zero-stimulus” projections. White House economists predicted in early 2009 that enacting the stimulus would raise total employment by 3.3 million over current levels by the fall of 2010 – versus a decline of 0.4 million without the legislation. The bill was enacted, and actual employment declined by an additional 3 million over that period. The stimulus didn’t cause the further jobs decline, but there is little evidence it slowed the decline either. In short, the last time Washington engaged in trillions of dollars in stimulus spending, the economy missed every White House and CBO benchmark by a wide margin – and performed even worse than the “zero-stimulus” projection. The $2 trillion in total stimulus – using a commonly asserted multiplier of 1.5 – should have created a $3 trillion burst of economic activity and overheated the economy. Instead, this spending purchased only more debt and the weakest economic recovery since the Great Depression. And yet the dominant liberal narrative today is that the 2009–2013 economy was doomed by insufficient levels of stimulus. This narrative drove much of the liberal enthusiasm for responding to the current recession with a staggering $5.4 trillion (and counting) in spending and debt, little of which was directly related to public health. Evidently, the failure of stimulus proves only that we need more stimulus. In reality, it is not difficult to see why the economy may not respond strongly to the latest stimulus law. Rebate checks have been largely saved. Schools are not expected to spend their renovation grants until the mid to late 2020s. State and local governments were sent $350 billion in bailout funds despite no longer having large budget deficits to close. Even liberal economists criticized the bill as excessive and ineffective, not that congressional spenders were paying much attention to their critics. Most crucially, the $300 weekly federal-unemployment-benefit bonus combines with state benefits (averaging $387 per week) to equal $687, or the equivalent of roughly $17 per hour – which exceeds the wages that a large share of unemployed workers had been earning in their previous jobs. Even left-wing economist Paul Krugman wrote in his textbook that “if unemployment becomes more attractive because of the unemployment benefit, some unemployed workers may no longer try to find a job, or may not try to find one as quickly as they would without the benefit.” This was not necessarily a problem at the peak of the pandemic, when public-health experts wanted unemployed workers of certain industries to stay home. But paying people more to stay home becomes a large problem when the economy begins reopening and “help wanted” signs go ignored. The economy has roughly 7 million job openings (as of late February), and yet total employment rose by just 266,000 last month. America is still down 7.6 million jobs during the recession, and part of the problem is that the labor-force-participation rate has recovered just half of its pandemic-driven decline. We should expect President Biden and congressional Democrats to assert that the softening economy is even more reason to pass the President’s $4 trillion infrastructure package. However, economists on the left and right broadly agree that infrastructure spending is totally ineffective as short-term stimulus given its glacially slow spend-out rates. And economists from the Tax Foundation to Penn’s Wharton School broadly agree that the infrastructure proposals’ $3 trillion in accompanying taxes are so destructive that the combined effect of the bill would be to reduce long-term economic growth, jobs, and wages. No matter. When the economy responds poorly to that budget-busting initiative, advocates will tell us again that it must have been too small.

  • Frank Pollack throws out revealing quote about Bengals’ offensive line

    The new Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach had quite the telling quote.

  • What we learned from 2021 spring football, from Alabama's QB to teams with most depth

    Nick Saban has his starting quarterback in Bryce Young, some FBS teams tout striking depth and why the fall season is impossible to predict.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots free agent Jason McCourty to sign with Dolphins

    Jason McCourty's three-year run with the Patriots is over after the veteran cornerback signed a one-year free agent contract with the Dolphins.

  • Late homer sinks Tigers against Tennessee

    Friday night brought more of the same for Mizzou baseball. The Tigers hung around, but couldn't close the deal.

  • Greg Newsome reveals his Browns jersey number

    First-round CB Greg Newsome reveals his Browns jersey number

  • One of the Rarest, Early Rolex Submariners Is Heading to Auction This Weekend

    Ref. 6536/1 features a detail rarely seen on Submariners: a depth rating in red script without unit measures.

  • Oklahoma court overturns another death penalty, cites McGirt

    An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday overturned the death sentence of a man who was convicted of killing a teenager, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the state lacks jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims were tribal citizens. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the conviction and sentence of Miles Sterling Bench, 30, in the 2012 beating death of 16-year-old Braylee Henry inside a convenience store in Velma, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, where Bench worked.

  • Blasts targeting Afghan school in Kabul kill 40, injures dozens

    KABUL (Reuters) -Multiple blasts at a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least 40 people and wounded dozens more, mostly female students, officials said, in an attack Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed on the insurgent Taliban. A senior interior ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayed ul Shuhada school. Footage on TV channel ToloNews showed chaotic scenes outside the school, with books and school bags strewn across a bloodstained road, and residents rushing to help victims.

  • Saban vs Fisher, Georgia NIL bill, Notre Dame billboards

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde are a day late but still bring the heat with this jampacked podcast. The guys are contractually obligated to start with SEC coach fights when they occur, and this time we have a heavyweight bout on our hands. Will A&M ever overtake Bama for the top spot in the SEC West? We have another example of why the NCAA made a huge mistake leaving name, image and likeness legislation to the states. Georgia placed a clause in their bill this week stating schools can tax the players up to 75% to redistribute to other student-athletes. Notre Dame has started to place billboards featuring star players in their hometowns. Is this a start of a new trend across recruiting?

  • Her parents were UNC athletes. Now she wants to help the Tar Heels win a soccer title.

    North Carolina’s leading scorer is driven by the Tar Heels’ previous two losses in the national title game.

  • Elsie Herring dies: The hog-farm critic personified environmental justice for many

    After moving home to Duplin County in 1993, Herring became one of North Carolina’s most outspoken critics of the hog industry.

  • The Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    The possibilities include several of the stocks that rank among the 100 most popular on Robinhood. Here are my picks for the three best Robinhood stocks to buy with $300 right now. You'll have to use a little over one-third of your $300 to buy ARKK at its current price, but you'll get a lot with that investment.