Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt now coaching HS in Alabama

One of the top defensive minds in college football is back in the business after a year off. This time, he’s coaching at his former high school in Alabama.

According to a report by Greg Stephenson at AL.com, former Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as a PE teacher and assistant coach at Plainview High School (Ala.), where he once attended.

“AL.com reported Thursday that Pruitt, who was the Dawgs’ defensive coordinator from 2014-15, has been hired as a PE teacher and assistant coach at Plainview High School in Rainsville, Alabama, which is Pruitt’s hometown. He will also coach junior high basketball.”

Pruitt has a background as a defensive backs coach, but he worked his way up the ranks to eventually become head coach at Tennessee. He went 16-19 during his three-year run there from 2018-2020.

Pruitt has also been the subject of a recruiting scandal. He, his wife and some members of his staff at Tennessee were found to have given out impermissible benefits to some players. As a result, he was fired from his position early in 2021 for cause.

Pruitt has also put in time as the defensive coordinator at Georgia, Alabama and Florida State. Most recently, he was a Senior defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2021 under former head coach Joe Judge. He did not coach at any level during the 2022 season.

