Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to join Giants staff: reports

After reports surfaced earlier on Wednesday that former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt would join the Jets coaching staff, it turns out he will be joining the other team that plays their home games at MetLife Stadium.

According to multiple reports, Pruitt will join the Giants coaching as a defensive assistant.

The 46-year-old has worked with defensive backs at Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia. Pruitt was also the defensive coordinator of Alabama from 2016 to 2017, and Georgia from 2014 to 2015.

Pruitt was fired by the University of Tennessee on Jan. 18 after an internal investigation found evidence of recruiting violations. He went 16-19 in three seasons as the Vols' head coach.

This would be a reuniting of Pruitt and Joe Judge, who worked together with the Crimson Tide.