Former Tennessee football QB Harrison Bailey completes second transfer move since leaving Vols

Former Tennessee football QB Harrison Bailey has committed to Louisville, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

The Courier-Journal reported that Bailey is joining the Cardinals as a preferred walk-on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Marietta, Georgia, native is transferring to Louisville from UNLV, where he transferred to originally in 2021 after leaving the Vols' program. He entered the transfer portal from UNLV on April 18.

Bailey was a four-star signee for the Vols in the Class of 2020. He was the No. 99-ranked player in the class and the No. 3-ranked pro-style quarterback per 247Sports. Bailey played in six games with three starts in 2020 as a freshman, then redshirted in 2021 under first-year coach Josh Heupel.

BIG PROJECT: Big ideas inspiring Tennessee's Neyland Entertainment District, from Atlanta to Chicago

LEANING ON THE OFFENSE: History shows Tennessee football can win 7 games on great offense alone

Advertisement

Bailey went into the transfer portal in October 2021 and transferred to UNLV, where he played in six games with one start in 2022. He threw for 209 yards with two touchdowns in a win over Nevada in the season finale.

Bailey has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Former Tennessee football QB Harrison Bailey commits to Louisville as walk-on