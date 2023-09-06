Former Tennessee football assistant Doug Mathews, 75, coaching again because of grandson and loving it

Doug Mathews has always had a special bond with grandson Jackson Mathews.

It goes beyond football. But right now it's football that is at the forefront and has made their bond even closer. After 33 years, Doug is coaching football again. The former Tennessee and Vanderbilt assistant coach and current host of "Big Orange Sunday" on 104.5-FM joined CPA's coaching staff as a cornerbacks coach this season.

He did it for one reason — to coach Jackson.

"That's the only reason why I'm doing it," said Doug, 75. "Come to find out, I'm enjoying it."

CPA cornerbacks coach Doug Mathews, left, is coaching grandson Jackson Mathews 33 years after he stepped away from coaching college football, including at Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Doug coached college football for 20 years, including nine and a half years in the secondary. Coaching CPA's cornerbacks is something Doug knows how to do, and do well.

"It's the same principles," Doug said. "Three deep coverage and roll coverage. I stayed pretty much up by watching colleges practice the new drills.

"The big thing is technique and how to tackle and how to break on the ball. That's what we've been working on. It helps to have guys athletic enough, too."

And Jackson is here for it and more. Football has always been a close connection between them. They would look at film after Friday night action during Jackson's sophomore year, when he began starting for CPA.

"After every game, I'd go watch film with him," Jackson said. "I usually went to his house because he's only about five minutes away. I'd go Saturday or Sunday morning. We are together at lot. We're really close. He's just one of those guys. He's a football guy."

Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior, has a scholarship offer from Tennessee. He has two interceptions and has recovered a fumble this season for the Lions (2-1), who host Montgomery Bell Academy (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. He returned a punt for a touchdown last week in a 49-20 win over Pope John Paul II in their Division II-AA Middle Region opener.

Jackson said his grandfather began to spend some time with him in recent years along with CPA senior and LSU commit Ondre Evans and Hillsboro senior Javan Allen before he ever began coaching for the Lions. He'd volunteer to help them on their skills. CPA coach Ingle Martin just made it official this year.

"It's something for us that is very unique," Martin said. "Never had we had anyone connected to our program that has the resume that he has. Then obviously knowing the family, there is a really close bond between Jackson and his granddad that is very cool.

"I don't know if Doug's coming back to coach anybody or for anybody except Jackson. I think that's how much we think of him. Adding Doug and his track record has been really fun to be a part of."

Doug, though, understood the dynamics of joining a staff as an assistant. He told Martin he'd do it under one condition — that defensive coordinator Ryan Taylor approved.

The two talked and Taylor welcomed Doug to the defensive staff.

Adjusting back into coaching

Doug had been out of coaching for 33 years prior to this season. He got an early wake-up call in the preseason that he was back in it again. During the Lions' preseason scrimmage with Ravenwood, he bumped into a referee on the sideline as he was too close to the field. It brought out a penalty.

"It kind of got my attention real quick," Doug said, laughing. "I'm not in Kansas anymore. It was kind of funny."

Doug told the staff he needed to be penalized for his miscue.

"When players make a mistake like that you have to do a crab roll or something," he said. "I was like ... you need to make me do that. They said they'd give me a break. It was funny."

Originally, Doug was going to help during game week, but sit with his family in the stands on Friday nights. That didn't last long. Doug knew if he was going to be part of the staff, he had to be on the staff, helping the cornerbacks. It also meant he had to stay during preseason two-a-day practices and all team meetings.

He's fit in well with the staff and the team.

He even challenged North Carolina commit Crews Law, a CPA senior, to a race in the 40-yard dash — he got a head start. No one has record of his time.

"One you get into (coaching), if you are going to be a part of it, you are either in or out," Doug said. "I'm in all the meetings 'cause I want to be. You get to know the players and you develop camaraderie."

